According to the Tunisian newspaper Al-Shorouk, citing Canadian media, the police arrested the 42-year-old husband on charges of killing his 32-year-old Tunisian wife on Friday.

According to the Canadian authorities, the accused called the police and reported his crime, and he was arrested at the victim’s home.

According to the police, the husband stabbed his wife 20 times in the abdomen, and he was charged with second-degree murder.

Canadian media quoted the couple's neighbors as saying that they had lived in Canada for 3 years, and their relationship was good.