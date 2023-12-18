The video, which the Qassam Brigades posted on its Telegram account, began with the phrase, “Don’t let us grow old,” and was written in three languages: Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

After that, 3 elderly Israelis appeared, and the person in the middle spoke and introduced himself as Haim Berri, who is 79 years old.

He mentioned that he was Kibtus Nir Oz, which is close to Gaza, and said: “I am here with a group of elderly people, all of whom suffer from chronic diseases and suffer from very harsh conditions.”

He added: “We are the generation that built the state. We are partners in building the army, and I do not understand why we are left here?”

He continued: “You must release us at all costs. We do not want to be victims of Air Force targeting. Release us unconditionally.”

He concluded his message by saying: “Do not let us grow old,” and then the two other prisoners who appeared in the video repeated the same message to him.

Last October 7, Hamas launched a sudden and unprecedented attack on Israel, calling it the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” in which more than 250 Israelis were detained and transported to the Gaza Strip.

After the outbreak of war, Israeli raids killed dozens of them, while women and children were released in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, women and children, as part of a humanitarian truce agreement that was renewed twice.

Israel believes that Hamas and the Palestinian factions in Gaza have more than 130 detainees.