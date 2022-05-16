And semi-final forecasts, on Sunday evening, for Channels One and Two, showed that the Christian Democratic Party won the highest support rate in North Rhine-Westphalia, while the support rate for its Social Democratic rival, to which Schulz belongs, declined.

The party’s second defeat in less than a month comes in the largest German state, while Schulz faces sharp criticism at home and abroad over his stance on the Ukrainian war and his plan to send weapons to Kyiv.

The polls, published after polls closed at 6 pm, gave the Christian Democrats 35 percent and the Socialists 28 percent, in what may be the worst result in their history in the state.

The polls suggested that the AfD would get between 5.5% and 5.9%, while expectations showed that the Left Party would continue to move away from Parliament, as was the case in the previous legislative session, as it is expected to get a significantly lower percentage than the 5 barrier. % required to enter Parliament.

Observers consider the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, which has a population of 18 million, or nearly a quarter of Germany’s population, as a referendum on the current German government headed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, especially as it comes eight months after the legislative elections at the federal level, which resulted in The current coalition government, formed by Chancellor Schulz’s party.

Observers attribute the reasons for the decline of the Socialist Party in the country to the position of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the Ukrainian war, who is facing mounting criticism within the country that his rivals exploit in their favor, especially the file related to sending German heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The researcher specializing in European affairs, at the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, Hazem Saeed, believes that the Social Democratic Party, led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suffered a severe defeat in the most important state in Germany, Westphalia, which is very important, where the state despairs of about (25%). A resident of Germany.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Saeed says that the defeat is the second in a row, after the party’s loss in the elections in the state of “Schleswig-Holstein”, where the Socialist Party scored in the state elections that took place last Sunday, a historically bad result by obtaining 16% Of the votes, the Christian Party outperformed it by a large margin, with 43.4%.

Saeed attributes the defeat to several reasons, the most important of which is the party’s continuous criticism of its positions on the Ukrainian crisis, especially after its reservations about providing heavy and lethal weapons to Kiev. In addition to criticism directed at “Christine Lambrecht”, the German Minister of Defense belonging to the “Schulz Party” for taking her son on a private military helicopter trip. Finally, he refused to impose a ban on Russian gas due to Berlin’s heavy dependence on it.

Compared to five years ago, the CDU and the Greens made big gains, while the Social Democrats suffered big losses. It is likely that the loss of the SPD will increase the suffering and turmoil at the federal level. It will increase the conflict and tension between Schulz’s party and the “Christian Democratic” party, according to Saeed.

North Rhine-Westphalia is a thriving industrial center with about 13 million voters and about a quarter of Germany’s population. The state includes the major cities of Cologne, Bonn, Düsseldorf, Essen and Dortmund, and the result will be seen as a major indicator of Germany’s political mood.