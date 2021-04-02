Dubai (Union)

The annual race for purebred Arab camels 2021 will start tomorrow, Saturday, in Al Marmoum, where the camels of the tribes compete during the evening over 15 laps for cars, and the first four rounds are devoted to the symbols of the open and production “The Cup and the Rifle”. Saif Al Arab Square will witness in the morning the establishment of 30 lanes. In cash in the age of Al-Haqaiq, including 10 rounds of production, while 30 stages of production will be held on Al-Marmom Square in the morning.

It is noteworthy that the Al Marmoom Heritage Festival 2021 will witness the establishment of 379 routes, including 132 routes, including the hybrids of their Highnesses Sheikhs and 247 routes for the hybrids of tribes, and the hybrids of their Highnesses Sheikhs compete over the course of 32 steps in the age of the remnants, and the same in the age of broadcast, in addition to 30 steps in the age of the folds And 38 steps for the age of strabismus. And the hybrids of the tribesmen compete in the age of facts over the course of 75 steps, 56 routes in the age of the remnants, 42 ways to broadcast, 34 ways in the age of the folds, and forty ways of the year and the zombie.

The festival’s organizing committee set 44 symbols for the winners of the main runs, and the hybrids of their Highnesses Sheikhs compete for 16 symbols by four equal symbols between the open circuits and the localities of all ages from the remnants to the yearlong and the zamul, and in return, the competition between the hybrids of the tribesmen will be over 28 symbols, of which four are symbols in Sin al-Haqaiq are two symbols of production and the same for open runs, in addition to six symbols of two for open runs and the same for production and local runs, and that is at all ages from the remnants to the holm and zamul.

The symbols appear during the festival through 17 cups in the name of the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and 17 rifles, in addition to two daggers and 3 guys, while there will be 3 hybrid swords for tribesmen and a UAE sword for the hybrids of their Highnesses Sheikhs, and 296 cars will be offered during the festival as prizes for the winners In car runs.

For his part, Ali Saeed bin Saroud, Executive Director of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, said that the conclusion of the season that culminates in the Al Marmoom Heritage Festival represents a meeting of love, calling on the participants to adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing, and added: As we are used to in Dubai, we hope that the Marmoom Heritage Festival will be a model in Everything.