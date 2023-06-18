54 people died and 400 others were transferred to a hospital in the Palia district of Uttar Pradesh in northern India, during the past three days, in light of the high temperatures.

Doctors said that there were several causes of death, indicating that extreme heat could be a factor. The “NDTV” network quoted doctors as saying that the rate of hospital visits is on the rise due to the heat wave, as most regions in India record temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius.

The network stated that the sudden increase in death cases and patients’ visits to the hospital, after suffering from fever, breathing problems and other problems, led to increased pressure on medical institutions, prompting the authorities to put medical staff on alert.

SK Yadav, an official at a hospital in Palia district, said 23 patients died on June 15, 20 the next day and 11 on Saturday. BP Tiwari, a medical officer, said a team would come from Lucknow for investigation.