Greek police said on Monday that they had found the body of a 67-year-old tourist on the country’s island of Crete, making him the sixth tourist to die in June during a period of unusually hot weather.

The country overlooking the Mediterranean witnessed an unusual heat wave this month.

Hundreds of firefighters struggled on Saturday to control forest fires fanned by strong winds on two Greek islands and in other areas of the country, while authorities warned that many areas face a high risk of new fires breaking out.

Forest fires are common in Greece, but they have become more destructive in the past few years due to rising temperatures and increased drought during the summer, which scientists link to climate change.

Meteorologists say this is the first time the country has witnessed “hot, dry and windy” weather conditions so early in the summer.