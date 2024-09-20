Home World

In the future, Fischer will also be producing music for the little ones. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Helene Fischer is known for pop hits and elaborate stage shows. Now the artist is breaking new musical ground and releasing children’s songs – and with them: a 3D image of herself.

Berlin – From “La-le-lu” to “Fliegerlied” – Helene Fischer is now making music for children. Her first album of children’s songs is due to be released on November 1st, with more to follow. This may be a bit of a surprise for her fans, but making children’s songs has long been a dream of hers, Fischer told the German Press Agency. “I’ve had a lot of opportunities recently to become a professional when it comes to children’s songs,” said Fischer, who is a mother herself. This gave rise to the idea of ​​publishing a collection of children’s songs.

And it won’t stop at just one album, it will just be the start of a series – of records with lullabies and music for learning and moving. There will also be animated videos in which the singer can be seen as a younger 3D figure of herself in a colorful magical world with friends and animals.

But the “old Helene” has not disappeared, stresses Fischer. She wants to be back on stage for the adult fans by the time of her stadium tour in 2026 at the latest. dpa