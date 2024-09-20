Home World

In the future, Fischer will also be producing music for the little ones. (Archive photo) © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Helene Fischer is known for pop hits and elaborate stage shows. Now she is following in the footsteps of Rolf Zuckowski and Simone Sommerland. The new target group is extremely young.

Berlin – From “La-Le-Lu” to “Fliegerlied” – Helene Fischer is now making music for children. Her first album of children’s songs is due to be released on November 1st, with more to follow. This may be a bit of a surprise for her fans, but making children’s songs has long been a dream of hers, Fischer told the German Press Agency. “Recently I’ve had many opportunities to become a professional when it comes to children’s songs,” said the 40-year-old. She has been a mother herself for several years. This is also where the idea of ​​publishing a collection of – well-known – children’s songs came from.

As is usual in the Fischer cosmos, the new target group is not being thought of small, but rather very big. The album entitled “Helene Fischer – The Most Beautiful Children’s Songs” is just the start of a whole series. Other albums with children’s songs are due to be released soon, including lullabies and music for learning and moving. There is also a sound book and animated videos in which the singer can be seen as a younger 3D figure of herself in a colorful magical world with friends and animals.

“Treat the environment and each other responsibly”

“Over the last few years, I have of course listened to a lot of children’s music in my private life and at some point I got to the point where I thought I wanted to put my own stamp on it,” said the singer, who is the mother of a young daughter. She announced on World Children’s Day (20 September) that her career will now focus on children.

Fischer shares the concerns that many parents have about the future of their children. “The world is facing many challenges and it is important that we work actively to give our children a better future. I hope that they grow up in an open, tolerant and diverse world in which we treat the environment and each other responsibly,” says the 40-year-old.

With regard to the situation in Germany, Fischer also hopes that more will be done for children – for example, the situation in daycare centers and schools needs to be improved. “It is important that we as a society invest more in the future of our children, be it through better care ratios, well-trained staff or sufficient financial resources for educational projects.”

Is this the end of pop star Helene Fischer?

After her last tour, she deliberately took a break from her stage presence for the new project. Before that, there was simply no time. One or two fans may now be asking themselves: Was that the end of the “old Helene”, the pop star?

No, Fischer emphasizes. The well-known Helene will definitely return. “At the latest for my 360° stadium tour in 2026, which I am already looking forward to!” dpa