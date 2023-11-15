The wait is over! On Tuesday, November 15, the first official trailer for the new film by Marvel: ‘Madame Web’. This film is set in the universe of Spider-Man, with the protagonist of the title played by Dakota Johnson, recognized for being Anastasia in the film ‘Fifty Shades of Grey‘. In this story, he will face a tough fight with Spider-Man, who is not exactly the hero of the story.

Directed by SJ Clarkson (known for ‘Heroes’ and ‘The Defenders’), this film will become the first of three productions from the Spider-Man universe that will soon hit theaters, along with ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and ‘Venom 3’. So if you want to go to the cinema to enjoy this film that aims to be a success, here we will offer you a complete guide with the trailer, information about the plot, actors and characters, and of course, the worldwide release date and in Peru.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Madame Web’

When does ‘Madame Web’, the new movie in the Spiderman universe, come out?

The new universe movie Marvel‘Madame Web’ will hit theaters in the United States on February 14, 2024. So, if you want to enjoy this film that promises to be one of the best of next year, you should wait a few more months.

When does ‘Madame Web’ premiere in Peru?

The release date of ‘Madame Web’ in Peru would be the same as in the United States and the world, next February 14.

What is the plot of the new Marvel film, ‘Madame Web’?

The plot of the film Madame Web focuses on the origin story of Cassandra Webb, a nurse from New York who begins to have disturbing visions of the future. After realizing that she has these abilities, the protagonist joins three young people, with spider powers, who are destined to have a powerful future.

However, a ruthless enemy will appear on their way who will aim to eliminate them before they fulfill their purpose. That sinister being is Spider-Man.

Spider-Man in the new Marvel movie: ‘Madame Web’. Photo: Sony.

Who is part of the cast of ‘Madame Web’ and what characters will they play?

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb/Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/second Spider-Woman

Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl/

Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman

Emma Roberts as Mary Parker

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims/Spider-Man

Adam Scott is Ben Parker.