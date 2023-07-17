Leonardo Scicchitano was involved in a serious road accident and lost his life at the age of 15

Another young life suddenly cut short. The community of Girifalco, in the province of Catanzaro, is saddened by the sudden disappearance of the 15-year-old Leonardo Scicchitano. The young man was involved in a serious road accident which took place yesterday, Sunday 16 July.

He had just spent an evening with his friends and was on his way home. Unfortunately, along the way, the car on which she was traveling went off the road and was killed collided against a tree. The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear, now being examined by the police. Leonardo Scicchitano was in the passenger seat and was the only one to suffer the worst. Despite the timely intervention of health workers and the Fire Brigade, there was nothing they could do for the 15-year-old. The friends, on the other hand, three boys aged between 16 and 20, are were seriously injured.

The men of the Fire Brigade took care of extracting them from the metal sheets, to then entrust them to the care of the 118. Now they are all hospitalized.

The news of Leonardo’s disappearance shocked the entire community. There are many people who have embraced the pain of the family and who have wanted remember him and greet him with affection.

The words of the Mayor for the disappearance of Leonardo Scicchitano

Even the First Citizen has chosen to publish a post on social media, to show closeness and condolences to the 15-year-old’s family, on behalf of the entire community. These the Mayor’s words:

The community of Girifalco mourns the young victim of the accident that took place this morning on the provincial road to Borgia. The condolences and closeness of the municipal administration and of all citizens go to her family and friends. We join in the prayers of the families of the three young people who were injured, so that they can recover and overcome this difficult moment.

Leonardo’s parish and football team also wanted to greet him with moving words. A life full of dreams, broken too soon.