Franco Panariello hit Concetta Marruocco 40 times and not 15, as initially thought: the results of the autopsy

It is a chilling scenario that emerges from the first results of the autopsy carried out on the body of Concetta Marruocco, the 53-year-old killed in Cerreto D’Esi in the night between last Friday and Saturday. Her ex-husband, Franco Panariello, took her life with around 40 stab wounds. Many more than the 15 you initially mentioned.

Yet another case of feminicide This is what happened during the night between last Friday and Saturday Cerreto D’Esia small town in the province of Ancona where Concetta Marruocco lived, together with her minor daughter.

The woman was surprised by her ex-husband in her sleeparound 3:00 in the morning, who entered the house thanks to a copy of the key he had left.

He said he went there for a explanation and to have lost my mind following an argument that broke out between the two.

Franco Panariello, a 55-year-old metalworker, had the prohibition to approach to his ex-wife and daughter less than 200 meters away. To prevent this from happening, the authorities had also installed an electronic bracelet on him, which however apparently did not work properly.

The only alert received by the Carabinieri was, apparently, the one sent by one of the remote controls that Concetta and her daughter had. When the military arrived on site, however, it was now too late.

Concetta Marruocco killed with 40 blows

In recent days, the medical examiner Francesco Paolo Busardò carried out, at the Torrette hospital in Ancona, the autopsy examination on the victim ordered by the prosecutor’s office of the same Marche capital.

The results of the examination highlighted a chilling scenario and dynamics of the crime, denying what had been said in the previous days, in which there had been talk of 15 slashes inflicted by Panariello on the woman.

Apparently there were around 40 blows, in different parts of the body and many of them fatal. the blade of the weapon used was approximately 15 centimeters.

The majority of the shots reached Concetta in left side of the bodyas if she had tried in every way to defend herself.

Concetta on the right, her sister on the left

Huge the ache and the anger from the sister by Concetta, who was interviewed by Life Live He declared that he wanted justice and that a similar massacre should never happen again.