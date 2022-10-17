I met Martin Bengtsson last March in Berlin, where we were both guests at the 11mm football and film festival. He was dressed in rigorous black, sported long brown hair and carried one of the volumes of Karl Ove Knausgård’s ‘My Struggle’ saga under his arm. The person who introduced us introduced him to me as the author of the book on which the film ‘Tigrar’ was based, directed by Ronnie Sandahl, which opened the Berlin festival that same afternoon. Only later, when I was able to see the film, did I know that his book was autobiographical and that the story narrated there was his own.

Let me tell you: Martin Bengtsson made his debut in the Swedish top flight with his club, Örebro SK, a few days after his seventeenth birthday. A quality attacking midfielder, he was captain of the U17 team and recognized by the press as one of the players with the most potential in the world. In the summer of 2003 he was signed by Inter Milan, where he joined the spring team. Everything seemed to be heading towards sporting success. However, there he was broken inside to the point that a few months later he tried to end his life by slashing his wrists.

Martin speaks with the serenity of someone who has peered into the abyss and survived. He says: “the clubs have doctors specialized in every little bone of the body, but none for the soul”. And he says that his depression began to take shape during a slight injury, when he was away from the field for a few weeks, where his identity resided. Until that moment, his whole life had been geared towards being a better player. As a child, apart from practices with his team, he trained for three hours a day doing push-ups, sit-ups and controls with a small ball. Suddenly, without the game, he felt naked before a mirror that challenged him to answer the inevitable question, the one that haunts us all at one time or another of our existence: who am I? He had no tools to deal with it and all the time in the world to feel harassed by it. A battle began within him between the child who had struggled for years to get to where he was and the premature adult who wondered if he really wanted to be where he was.

He bought a guitar and began to compose and write, in notebooks that accompanied him in the solitude of his room in the Inter residence. One afternoon, when he returned from a call-up with the Swedish national team, he found that someone from the club had thrown all his writings in the trash. They had left the guitar, yes. They tolerated the melodies, but not the lyrics. They considered it inappropriate for a player to write, to think about his condition, to hesitate. For many of the football clubs, which apply a Darwinian selection criterion in their lower categories according to which the player who breaks on the road is not strong enough, a player who thinks his condition is an abnormality, when not a danger.

After that painful depression, Martin left football. He wrote his story as part of the therapy. She published. He sold many books. He formed a band and for a time devoted himself to music. Today he combines writing with theater directing and only plays soccer to relax, when the blank page stresses him out. His path is curious and particular, but he talks about all of us, who have to redefine ourselves so many times in our lives and, of course, face the ghost of the deepest sadness.

The writer Almudena Sánchez narrated depression in a sad and at the same time beautiful book entitled ‘Fármaco’. There is a moment when she looks inside herself and describes her readers as having a “heart that screams, rather than pumps”. It’s a good metaphor for what happened to Martin. Luckily, now his heart speaks, he doesn’t scream. And she pumps, yes, in the right direction: the letters.

