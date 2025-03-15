Beyond the emblematic destinations of Japan (the metropolis of Tokyo, Nagoya and Osak Less busy corners that captivate their unique beauty and serene atmosphere. From the relaxant hot springs of Atami and the picturesque IZU Peninsula to the sophisticated refuge of Karuizawaeach of these places fuses natural beauty, culture and romanticism. In addition, the magical environment of Hokkaido And the tranquility of Yakushimanext to the paradisiacal beaches of the island of MiyakoThey provide couples the opportunity to create the best memories of a unique trip: a honeymoon in Japan.

Atami and the Izu Peninsula

Town of Shimoda, in the Izu Peninsula. Getty Images/Istockphoto

Just one tokyo step, Hakone and Atami spa cities They are the favorite destinations of the Japanese for a weekend getaway. While Hakone is a family name among travelers around the world, who are looking for a more exclusive and less busy corner will find in Atami a Ideal destination for a honeymoon. This lovely coastal town, located east of Japan, combines nature and luxury in a relaxing environment with spectacular landscapes. Atami is known for his onsen (thermal baths), that invite to enjoy a revitalizing experience, while contemplating views of the Pacific Ocean, all framed by its majestic mountains. Another attraction of this city is Atami Castle, from where you can admire some panoramic views of the sea and the city. Also deserves a visit the MOA Art Museum, Famous for his collection of Japanese art and his gardens.

Atami Castle. Picasa

The Izu Peninsula, where the aforementioned Hakone and Atami are located, is a paradise to discover. Located south of Tokyo, it is a shelter from Golden beaches, hot springs and mountain landscapes for a honeymoon that combines relaxation, adventure and romanticism. Its coasts provide walks at sunset in magical places such as Jogasaki lighthouse and the cliffs on the coast. Besides, fishing villages like Ito and Shimoda They offer a picturesque and quiet environment, perfect to get lost in their traditional essence and enjoy local hospitality.





Karuizawa waterfalls

Idyllic waterfall in Karuizawa. Getty images

For those who seek a retirement inside the country, without giving up exclusivity and luxury, Karuizawa is presented as a dream destination for a honeymoon. Located in a mountainous environment, this elegant town combines nature, sophistication and tranquility, creating an ideal scenario for a romantic getaway.

Karuizawa, just one hour by train from Tokyo, is in the center-south of Nagano, At the foot of Mount Asama. Since the nineteenth century it has been a refuge of the Japanese and international elite thanks to its fresh and peaceful climate, especially in summer. Originally it was a passage city in The historic Naksendo route, that connected Kyoto with Edo (the current Tokyo). As a curious fact, Karuizawa is the only city in the world that has housed events both in the Summer and Winter Games.

Only one hour by train from Tokyo, Karuizawa has been a refuge from the Japanese and international elite since the 19th century

Karuizawa offers a catalog of romantic activities ranging from walks by natural paths and bicycle walks to the exploration of Shiraito’s magical waterfalls. Another of its attractions are the traditional onsen thermal baths, as well as The Kyu-Karuizawa Ginza Historic Center, where cobbled streets house stores, coffee shops and restaurants. For art and nature lovers, Karuizawa Lake Garden dazzle with his rosebounds and floral landscapes. And the Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plazaone of the largest shopping centers in the region is ideal for a shopping day.

The touch of elegance corresponds to the area of Naka-Karuizawawith corners like Harune Terrace and the impressive stone church, A unique architectural work that combines nature and spirituality. In addition, the town has accommodations full of history, such as the legendary Mampei hotel, one of the favorites of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.





The natural places of Hokkaido

Japanese cranes in Kushiro Shitsugen National Park. Getty images

Hokkaido is the destination for winter sports lovers. His famous snow powder, known as “Japowder”, It offers unmatched conditions for skiing and snowboarding. Stations like Niseko, Rusutsu and Furano They attract couples who want to enjoy a winter experience with luxurious resorts, cozy hotels and a vibrant après-ski life.

In addition to their natural reserves and skiing stations, in Hokkaido the cities of Sapporo, Hakodate and Otaru deserve a visit a visit

However, Hokkaido is equally charming in spring and summer, stations in which the island becomes a sea of ​​green meadows and colorful floral fields. The celebrities Furano lavender fields and Shikisa-No-Oka gardens They create a dream landscape. In addition, its beautiful lakes, such as Toyoniin the south, icon of romanticism for its heart form, and the Akanin the eastern part, they invite you to enjoy quiet boat walks or simply relax with their gentle waters. For the most adventurous couples, explore The Shiretoko Peninsula, declared a World Heritage, or see the iconic Japanese cranes in Kushiro Shitsugen National Park They are experiences to aim.

OTARU Port City Channel. Getty images

Those who prefer urban charm will find cities such as the capital, Sapporowith a vibrant gastronomic and cultural offer; Hakodatewith his famous viewpoint on Mount Hakodate, which offers one of the most impressive night views in Japan, and the picturesque port city of Otaruwith lovely channels and nostalgic air.





Yakushima Island

Suspension bridge in the tropical jungle of Yakushima Island. Sara Winter

Located south of Kyushu island, Yakushima is a remote and fascinating destination. Declared World Heritage for UNESCO, This island captive with its lush subtropical forest, its mountains wrapped in fog and its imposing millenary cedars, silent witnesses of the passage of time. It is in this forest of old cedars where it is located The Jomon Sugi, Considered one of the longest trees in Japan: it is estimated that it has between 2,000 and 7,200 years old. The walk to get to this emblematic cedar submerges couples in a Almost mystical landscape of dense vegetation and pure air. Yakushima offers both soft and challenging routes through its mountains. These forests will inspire director Hayao Miyazaki for the creation of the universe of “Princess Mononoke”.

In the forests of Yakushima is the cedar Jomon Sugi, one of the longest trees in the world, with an age of between 2,000 and 7,200 years

Jomon Sugi, the most large and largest sugi (or cedar) specimen in Japan. Getty Images/Istockphoto

But Yakushima is not just jungle and mountains. Those who prefer the charm of the almost virgin beaches will find Rincones as Nagata INAKAHAMA, famous beach for its fine golden sand and its quiet atmosphere. In addition to being a refuge for rest, this beach is also an important Marine turtle nesting place. In the crystalline waters of Yakushima you can practice snorkel or enjoy a romantic walk in a private vessel.





Miyako Island

Diving on the island of Miyako. Getty images

Located in southwest Japan, Miyako island is a Tropical paradise with white sand beaches, crystalline waters and a serene atmosphere, where couples can disconnect and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of an idyllic environment. Its best known beaches are Yonaha Maehama and Sunayama Beach. On the island you can practice snorkel and diving in its coral reefs, which house a great diversity of tropical fish and turtles.

Sunayama Beach. Getty Images/Istockphoto

The island also dazzles with its panoramic landscapes, such as those that can be admired from the Higashi-Hennazaki viewpointwhere the views of the ocean melt with the sky. For those who seek a more active and relaxed way to explore the island, its quiet coastal roads are Perfect for bicycle walking With the sea breeze as a travel companion.

