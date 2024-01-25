FBundesliga soccer team Werder Bremen is raising fresh money – in a rather unusual way. Not a single investor, but eight entrepreneurs and private individuals closely linked to the club are helping the club out of its financial misery. Together they are investing 38 million euros as part of a capital increase and will receive 18 percent of the shares in SV Werder Bremen GmbH & Co KGaA.

Among the donors are the former Werder managing director Frank Baumann, Marco Fuchs, the CEO of the Bremen-based satellite manufacturer OHB, and Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer. With Arnd Brüning, managing director of the rubble dealer of the same name, and Jens Christophers from the Munich-based Taskforce AG, two members of the eight-member group will join the supervisory board.

The investor path taken by Werder is not entirely new: the so-called “OWL alliance” from Arminia Bielefeld serves as a blueprint. Seven years ago, the then second division team was on the verge of insolvency when twelve companies from the Ostwestfalen-Lippe (OWL) region stepped in to help Arminia by paying off its impressive liabilities of 29 million euros.

“We want to consciously invest in young players”

A lot in Bremen is comparable to the “OWL alliance,” says Werder managing director Klaus Filbry in an interview with the FAZ: “The cultural fit is similar. We are also an association of regional entrepreneurs who have a heart for the club, but no expectation of returns. They don't want any operational influence, but exercise their control function through two supervisory board mandates.” And yet there is a difference to the Bielefeld model: “We want to consciously invest in young players, in talents like Nick Woltemade and Justin Njinmah Bring the club forward in terms of sport.”



“Werder’s primary goal is to be an integral part of the Bundesliga. We want to attack, but we don’t declare European football competitions as our goal,” says Werder boss Klaus Filbry.

Werder does not want to use the fresh capital to reduce debt. And investments in the infrastructure – the planned youth training center, for example – should be financed through outside capital. The new capital injection also gives the club a better negotiating position with these donors, says Filbry.







The starting situation in Bremen was almost as precarious as that in Bielefeld. Just two years ago, things were bad for the traditional Weser club. The loss of income during the pandemic and relegation from the Bundesliga almost led to bankruptcy. Both events caused the club lost revenue of around 80 million euros. A first restructuring step was the issuance of a high-interest bond running until 2026, which brought in 17 million euros.

Werder has now reached its financial bottom. A Bundesliga season, which the club recently finished in 13th place, also helped. Every higher placement in the league guarantees more income in the so-called television money table. Television money is the most important source of revenue: according to Filbry, it accounts for between 40 and 50 percent of Werder's sales.

“This is a midfield deal”

How much the table position should influence television revenue in the final calculation has been a controversial topic for years. "Sports performance should of course be rewarded and not completely undermined," says Filbry. "At the same time, proportionality needs to be reconsidered, with a view to which clubs on Sky and Dazn ensure subscriptions and good ratings."







The fan potential may also have made the club interesting for investors, even for American investors, as Filbry says. In the end, the association gave preference to the eight regional entrepreneurs who have been associated with Bremen for years. “There are exciting companies behind the investors that can act as multipliers,” says Harm Ohlmeyer, who acts as their spokesman. As the CFO of an international DAX group, Ohlmeyer is very familiar with company valuations. The 38 million euros for 18 percent of the shares value the entire Bremen club at 211 million euros. Ohlmeyer believes that this is also appropriate in international comparison. “This is a midfield deal,” says Filbry. This reflects the club's current position in the league. “Werder’s primary goal is to be an integral part of the Bundesliga. We want to attack, but don’t declare the European football competitions as a target,” says Filbry.

Bielefeld also provides proof that an alliance of regional companies does not protect against sporting relegation. After a short interlude in the Bundesliga, Arminia is now playing in the 3rd league.