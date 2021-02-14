Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

In a new study to assess the risk of infection with “Covid-19” conducted by the Arab Health and Lifestyle Department, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital said that the risk of developing the disease was high at 17% of the study participants, while it was average at 82% of them, due to many health conditions. That weakens them and makes them more vulnerable to infection.

The study included 3,277 people in Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, with the aim of assessing the risk of infection with the emerging corona virus.

The World Health Organization and many research studies have identified several risk factors that make a person more susceptible to infection with “Covid-19”, including advanced age after 50 years, comorbidities, living in a crowded environment, and other factors. Among the risk factors in the study population, obesity ranked first at 62%, followed by eating fast food at 51%, smoking at 45%, aging after 50 years at 40%, and heart disease at 33%.

Lack of physical activity, 26%, along with diabetes, 23%, were among the other factors contributing to the increased risk.

Dr. Reda Siddiqui, Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, said: “High risk factors increase the likelihood that patients will need to receive hospital treatment. Therefore, it is imperative to collect this important information to help us devise a successful strategy to tackle (Covid-19). We provided medical advice to all 3,277 study participants, after assessing their health conditions, in order to provide high-risk people with a better preventive plan. We are also working to raise the level of community awareness by disseminating correct medical instructions by holding seminars on taking preventive measures, to reduce the risk of severe disease ».

Immunodeficiency is the main feature of high-risk individuals, which makes them more susceptible to infection with “Covid-19”. Although they are more susceptible to it, this disease can infect anyone and cause symptoms ranging from mild to very severe when Adults of any age.