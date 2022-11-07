The importance of a healthy diet in children helps to create adequate eating habits from an early age, which will allow balancing the Health and the process of developing correctly, hence the concern of Health personnel to strengthen actions that encourage parents so that children consume vegetables, fruits and meats.

An adequate diet, with the coverage of all the calories and nutrients that kids require, forms a fundamental role in shaping the learning process and mental performance.

We recommend you read:

That is why the proper feeding It leads to stronger children with greater resistance to suffering from a viral disease. The population of parents should strengthen preventive actions to improve the Health and avoid as much as possible the intake of fast food.