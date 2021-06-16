Food can help regulate your sleep pattern and make sure you get a good night’s sleep. If you are one of those people who stay up until 2am or 3am, then this article is for you. Not getting enough sleep makes us feel lethargic and the next day we are less productive. Sleep is something that we cannot neglect, a person needs a sufficient amount of sleep at least 6 to 8 hours.

A regular sleep pattern is important for overall health and well-being as it helps maintain our energy levels and reduces stress levels. So, here are the top 5 foods to include in your bedtime diet to enjoy a deep and healthy sleep.

1. Almond :

Almonds contain a high amount of melatonin which helps in regulating sleep and wake cycle. Almonds are a super healthy superfood that can be served as a healthy snack as well.

2. warm milk :

Warm milk is very common for deep sleep at night. You can drink a glass of warm milk before bed and during the winter you can mix it with turmeric powder to get better digestive results and increase the body’s immunity. Milk contains sleep-promoting compounds that help regulate your sleep pattern.

3. chamomile tea :

Another remedy for a better sleep pattern at night is chamomile tea. It is a traditional remedy for insomnia. Chamomile contains flavonoids, which are known for their sleep-inducing properties.

4. walnut :

Walnuts contain a few compounds that help promote a better night’s sleep. They include melatonin, serotonin, and magnesium. Walnuts can also be eaten as a healthy snack before bed or eaten late at night.

5. the banana :

Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium which are known to relax muscles. It also contains the amino acid L-tryptophan, which converts to 5-HTP in the brain. 5-HTP is converted to serotonin, a relaxing neurotransmitter.