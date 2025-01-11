Alvaro Fernandez He has become a reference influencer in recent years with very clear content and there are surely few people with a cell phone in their hand who have not seen some of his videos at some point. This pharmacist from Alcalá de Henares succeeds in his account TikTok @farmaceuticofernandez giving recommendations and explaining little-known information related to medical topics.

Thus, in his daily life he uploads content related to sexology, one of his topics in which he has the most experience, but also with everyday aspects such as the risks and benefits of popular medications, the dangers of tobacco, dangerous practices or hoaxes. that circulate through the social networkswhich every now and then is responsible for explaining correctly.

For this reason, now that a change in climate has arrived and the corresponding change and renovation of the wardrobe, Álvaro is once again going viral for his explanations about the reason why When you buy clothes you need to wash them before using it. The video, which was published months ago and continues to be of interest to the point that it has exceeded 2.2 million views.

“A particular smell”

“When you buy new clothes, do you wash them before putting them on?” he begins his video by emphasizing that surely many would have been aware that these clothes fresh from the store and with the label “have a particular smell “They only have the new things, nothing more.”









After an introduction in his usual style, the pharmacist explains to the camera that this smell is due, among other things, to the «formaldehyde“, which is a chemical compound that, as he explains, is used “to embalm the dead.” Likewise, Álvaro remembers that it also smells like other chemical products “that are used to make clothes wrinkle less, be softer, shine more…”.

“The problem,” explains Fernández, is that “they are products that They are fatal for your skin». Furthermore, the pharmacist emphasizes that probably before one has purchased a product, others have been able to try it on. «To know how many hands it has passed through and in what conditions they have kept it. “Are you sure you don’t prefer to wash it before wearing it?” he ends his video.

The publication has hundreds of comments of all kinds. Thus, there are those who defend that “if I wash it it is as if it were not new”, while others do not understand that some do not wash clothes when buying them and there are also those who recognize that they only do it when the new thing is underwear. «You don’t know what you see working in a clothing store…”, another user added, while another recalled that “many people try it on and many people take little showers.”