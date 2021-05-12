Paris (AFP)

Tennis fans at the French Open at Roland Garros, one of the Grand Slam championships within the Grand Slam, must have a health permit stating that they are not infected with the Covid-19 virus, if they want to be among a handful that will be allowed to watch matches in the stands, as well as Organizers announced Wednesday.

The Director General of the French Tennis Federation, Amelie Odia-Castera, said that the spectators who will follow the Roland Garros competitions scheduled for May 30 this year, must have undergone an examination to detect the Corona virus 48 hours before they attend the stadiums, or that they have a certificate. She reports that they have received the vaccine.

The federation official confirmed that 5,388 spectators were allowed to attend the matches at the Roland Garros stadiums on the outskirts of Paris, in line with the French government laws regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

It indicated that the number of spectators would rise to 13,146 as of June 9, with the government’s decision to allow 65% of the total capacity. The French Federation hopes to sell 118 611 thousand cards this year, compared with half a million cards in the years before the Corona virus.

However, the French Federation did not obtain special permission to attend matches during curfew times in the country, between seven in the evening local time until six in the morning, and thus the evening matches will be held without an audience.

The French Federation had decided to postpone the tournament, which is held on dirt fields, for one week, to be held from May 30 to June 13, to welcome a greater number of spectators, relying on easing health restrictions related to the epidemic. In the year 2020, the tournament was postponed for several months due to the pandemic, before it was finally held in September with the attendance of a thousand people daily instead of its traditional date in May, while all sports competitions are currently held in France, but behind closed doors.