Gaza (Union)

Palestinian medical sources confirmed yesterday that the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, is being exposed to a health and humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the siege and targeting, confirming that 300 medical staff, 450 wounded, and 10,000 displaced people in the medical complex are being exposed to death and starvation.

The sources pointed to a severe shortage of anesthesia and intensive care medications and surgical supplies, in addition to the stopping of electrical generators within less than 48 hours due to the lack of fuel, which led to the disconnection of electricity from parts of the hospital for several hours due to the lack of fuel, adding that the Israeli army prevents the movement of ambulances, It impedes the access of the wounded and sick to the complex.

Medical sources warned that the Nasser Medical Complex would continue to be exposed to a disaster as a result of the accumulation of medical and non-medical waste in the departments and courtyards, where its exit had been prevented.

In this context, the international organization Doctors Without Borders yesterday described the living conditions in the city of Rafah as “miserable,” and said that the Palestinians are struggling to find clean water.

The international organization wrote, in a post on its account on the “X” platform, that “the main challenge facing our teams while distributing water in Rafah is the lack of fuel necessary to pump and transport it.”

She highlighted that “water pipes, distribution points, streets and infrastructure in the city of Rafah are destroyed as a result of the continuous bombing.”