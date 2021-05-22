Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

At first glance, visitors to the 12th edition of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival”, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority under the slogan “for your imagination” until May 29 at the Sharjah Expo Center, thought that they were in front of a magical scene, as they were surprised that there were two headless people moving quietly in the corridors The festival lounges, wearing elegant coats and ties, and holding their hat in their hands.

And it was only moments until the visitors discovered that these two men are nothing but an artistic show entitled “The Invisible Duo”, where the two men move around quietly, without noise, and the visitors follow their movements silently and amazed, and they do not talk to anyone, one of them holds a green bag, and the other is walking with Shamsia, wandering around as if they were an exquisite painting throughout the festival, so what is the secret they carry, and where will they end up? This is what visitors will discover in the coming days. – Pictures from the “hidden duo” show during the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival”