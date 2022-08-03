The two vehicles that this Wednesday have been involved in a traffic accident in Alums. / MF

THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 10:35



A 26-year-old woman was injured this Wednesday morning after suffering a traffic accident at the Portús intersection, on the Canteras road, in the direction of La Azohía. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which collided head-on, and the victim had to be rescued after being trapped in her car.

After receiving the notice from the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia at 8:25 a.m., Civil Guard agents traveled to the scene of the incident and demanded the intervention of the firefighters to rescue the wounded and the assistance of an emergency medical unit (UME). After being rescued and treated, the wound was transferred to the San Lucía hospital in Cartagena with multiple contusions.