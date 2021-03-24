Slovak President Susanna Kaputova has urged Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign, as stalemate over the right strategy to stop the spread of the Coronavirus has led to a series of resignations at the cabinet level.

On Tuesday, Justice Minister Maria Kulikova became the fourth government official to resign within days, as discussions over policy dealing with the pandemic threaten to bring down Matovic’s four-party coalition completely.

“It is imperative that the prime minister, with his resignation, pave the way for a new agreement between the coalition partners and the restructuring of the government,” Kapotova said in a speech in Bratislava.

She emphasized that there should not be an individual more important than the interests of the homeland and the citizens, noting that it is no longer acceptable for the government to focus on internal coalition differences instead of dealing with the problems of the people.