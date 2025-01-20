Low temperatures mean that in homes more than one person feels under the unpleasant effects of flu, colds, chills… The youngest members of the house are those who, due to their young age, do not know how to express well what they feel and, therefore, , need some more attention.

Marisa Lopez Gomez, Head of the Pediatric Service at the Sanitas La Zarzuela University Hospitalassures that when a child has a lot of nasal congestion, the best thing to relieve him when he does not even know how to blow his nose is, first of all, to try avoid dry environment at home and smoky environments. “To help them eliminate mucus, the use of nasal washes with saline solution to clean the nasal passages is recommended.”

Is it correct to use the famous ‘nasal aspirator’ better known as ‘sacamocos’?

A nasal aspirator or bulb bulb can be used, as long as they are used gently. It must be used with caution and following the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid damage to the child’s nasal mucosa. Additionally, nasal aspirators designed for this purpose should be used, as otherwise they may cause injury or discomfort. It is advisable to limit its use, since suction produces dryness in the nasal mucosa and unpleasant sensations in the ears. Therefore, it can be used if after a nasal wash, the nose is not clear and we continue to hear snot. But always very gently and never vacuum “by system.” Only when necessary.









What is convenient to do before putting him to bed so that he breathes better?

It’s helpful to put a humidifier in the room as well to keep the air moist, making it easier to clear mucus and reducing irritation to your airways. Also, keep the child upright, as it will help him breathe better, raising the head of the bed (without using pillows in children under 12 months).

On the other hand, try to keep the environment free of irritants such as smoke and dust, as they can worsen congestion.

Are there changes in your diet that help your improvement?

It is not necessary to make drastic changes to your diet, but some measures can be beneficial to help you improve. It is essential to ensure that the child is well hydrated, because sometimes a cold is accompanied by fever or vomiting and fluids help keep the mucous membranes hydrated and facilitate the elimination of mucus.

Of course, in small children, to avoid fatigue, feedings should be smaller and more frequent. Warm drinks, such as broths, can be helpful in relieving congestion in the throat and nasal passages.

How many days is it normal to have mucus?

In general, it is common for a child to have a runny nose during a cold or a mild viral infection, and this can last 7 to 10 days. During this period, the mucus usually changes from clear and liquid to thicker and yellow or green as the infection progresses, due to the biological processes that take place when the mucus “traps” the virus.

If nasal congestion and runny nose persist beyond 10 days, or if other symptoms such as high fever, earache, persistent cough or difficulty breathing occur, it may be indicative of a complication or secondary superinfection.

Should you stay home from daycare or school for a few days?

It is best to stay home from daycare or school for a few days to prevent the spread of infections, as colds and other respiratory infections are contagious. In addition, staying home allows the child to rest adequately, which promotes a faster recovery.

How to proceed if the fever persists?

First, the temperature should be measured regularly using a thermometer appropriate for the child’s age. A fever is considered when the temperature exceeds 38°C. One of the first actions is to make sure the child stays well hydrated, as fever can increase the risk of dehydration. In addition, you should dress him in light clothing and keep the room at a comfortable temperature, preventing him from overheating.

If you have a fever or are uncomfortable, antipyretic medications such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can be administered, always following the pediatrician’s recommendations or the dosage instructions in the package insert according to the weight and age of the child.

When is it advisable not to wait and take him to his pediatrician?

If you have a high fever, above 39°C that persists for more than 48 hours or does not go down with the use of antipyretic medications, it is important to consult your pediatrician. It is also crucial to go to the pediatrician if the child has difficulty breathing, rapid breathing or fatigue when eating or hears whistling when breathing (wheezing), as these may be signs of a serious respiratory infection, such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Likewise, if you show a worsening in your general condition, such as extreme lethargy, difficulty waking up, excessive irritability, or refusal of fluids, medical attention should be sought.

If the mucus in the nose persists for more than 10 days and it becomes increasingly thicker, smelly and begins with a headache, frontal pain or pain behind the eyes (sometimes it is complicated by sinusitis).

What mistakes are most common in parents and what should be avoided?

One of the most frequent errors is self-medication. Administering medications without a pediatrician’s guidance, such as over-the-counter antibiotics or inappropriate doses of antipyretics, can be dangerous.

No “anti-cold” drug (antitussives, antihistamines, decongestants, mucolytics) has shown relevant efficacy in relieving symptoms, being completely ineffective in children under 6 years of age and being associated, in children under 2 years of age, with serious adverse effects.

Another common mistake is overdressing the child. In situations of fever, some parents tend to overdress the child with the intention of fighting the fever, but this can make the situation worse.

It is also a mistake to resort to home remedies. Some parents resort to them without proper medical supervision. Although some may be helpful (such as honey in relieving cough in children over 1 year of age), they should not replace the advice of a health professional. The use of non-recommended or poorly administered treatments may be ineffective or even harmful.