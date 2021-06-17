The second installment of ‘A quiet place’, one of the best samples of recent consumer horror films, has been one of the great victims of the pandemic, a victim of seismic movements in the planning of releases. Postponed or fallow premieres have placed long-awaited projects in limbo. Some have seen the light directly on demand, according to the new times. The continuous delays and convulsions in the billboard have led to chaos in the availability dates in the traditional exhibition circuit that has especially affected proposals such as the one at hand, whose viewing in a dark room, for greater enjoyment, seems necessary. Today’s filmmaker must face the multiscreen offer to connect with the public and there are titles that especially need an atmosphere of recollection to enjoy the show in all its fullness. That is, to be able to isolate the gaze and concentrate without distractions.

‘A Quiet Place’, whose success in 2018 was a pleasant surprise, described the anguish of a family living in a house in the woods without making any noise. The reason? Some mysterious creatures are guided by sound to hunt them down. The survival of the protagonists depends on silence, an attractive premise that is not lost along the way and pulls well-orchestrated tricks to frighten the viewer. Obviously, if there is no peace in the movie theater, the proposal loses its force. Consciously exploiting a minimalist approach, the absence of sound is the film’s main asset when it comes to generating tension. In turn, the darkness helps to experience the sensations it raises with greater intensity. ‘Jaws’ would not be considered a masterpiece if we only attended to the sequences where the shark appears. There is much more to the dialogue and exceptional editing work.

The continuation of this story starring Emily Blunt – who Sigourney Weaver in the ‘Alien’ saga – takes advantage of the findings of its predecessor and its increased budget. This time John Krasinski signs the script alone and boldly directs a disturbing, more spectacular film – pay attention to the prelude – which is revealed as a recommended immersive experience. The Abbot family, complete with the acting work of Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, comes out of their refuge and must face the dangers of the outside world with all the consequences. In their journey they will confirm that the monsters that haunt them are not the only problem that threatens the human race. Again, genre cinema as a social parable. Cillian Murphy joins the main cast.

Thriller and horror go hand in hand in ‘A quiet place 2’, whose action starts directly from the end of the initial installment. “If the first film had an intimate atmosphere, in the style of home western, this one is more like a traveling western”, says Krasinski, who before the movie was not thinking of a possible sequel. “It has a more epic air. In the first I did not want to leave the confines of the farm, but that possibility was always present, in the background, in my mind. Also, the audience reaction to the first film and the fact that people asked that very question, I found truly inspiring. Because deep down I had an intense desire to explore that.

Cillian Murphy in ‘A Quiet Place 2’.

Thus, the Abbots embark on an unpredictable journey, full of obstacles. “We never anticipated the meteoric life the movie would take,” says Blunt. “But now we have seen that the public wanted to know more about what happened next to the family.” “We all hope that we have prepared our children well for life, so that they are able to survive,” adds the director on the background of the story. “But deep down, much more is expected, your children are expected to become something special, to integrate into the community with others, and those ideas were also on my mind.”