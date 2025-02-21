02/20/2025



Updated 02/21/2025 at 03: 01h.





The desire to maintain a radiant skin He has accompanied humanity since the origin of its history. From the ancient Egyptian formulas to the most advanced current aesthetic treatments, science and cosmetics have evolved with a single objective: to stop aging. Today, the beauty industry moves billions of euros with products that promise return elasticity and lost brightness over the years. In that sense, Dr. David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics and co -director of the Paul F. Glenn of Research on the Biology of Aging at the Harvard Medicine Faculty, explained in his podcast, ‘Lifespan’, why the collagen It is so important for the skin and aging and what role the supplements that contain it play.

Collagen and its impact on aging

According to the expert, collagen plays a fundamental role in youth of the skin. “The collagen has been known in the last 50 years for being an important component in young skin making it more flexible and thick,” he explains. This proteinwhich is in abundance in our body when we are young, it is clue not only for the skin, but also for bone structure: “It keeps our bones and our skin together.”

However, the problem comes over time, when the collagen production decreases. “It is a wonderful protein but we do not create enough when we become older,” warns the specialist. This reduction is responsible for the loss of elasticity In the skin, the appearance of wrinkles and the articulations weakening. For this reason, the Cosmetic industry It has developed a wide range of products designed to stimulate the production of collagen in the skin. “That is why beauty products in particular want to enhance that production,” says Sinclair.

Do collagen supplements really work?

With the rise of creams, supplements in dust and drinks enriched with collagen, many wonder if these solutions are Really effective. In that sense, the expert recognizes that the effectiveness of these products remains a Debate theme in the scientific community. As he explains, the main doubt lies in How the body processes this protein: “There is a great debate about whether these products are working when breaking them and rebuilding them again or if they really reach the body like an intact peptide of chain amino acids and I would say that the jury is still deliberating about those things.”









While the investigation continues its course, what is clear is that collagen is a Fundamental pillar in the fight against aging. Either through food, supplements or topical treatments, collagen is maintained as a indisputable ally in the search for eternal youth.