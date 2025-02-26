02/25/2025



Updated 02/26/2025 at 02: 42h.





Yogurt is one of the milk products more consumed in the world. For years, your Impact on digestionthe absorption of nutrients and even in the Disease prevention. In that sense, a new study led by researchers from the Mass General Brigham Health System, affiliated with Harvard University, suggests that the Regular yogurt consumption could help color cancer prevention.

To analyze the impact of yogurt on health, scientists resorted to two of the largest prospective cohort studies carried out in the United States: the Nursing Health Study and the HEALTH PROFESSIONAL STUDY STUDY. These studies have followed More than 100,000 nurses and 51,000 health professionals Since 1976 and 1986, respectively. Over the years, participants have responded Detailed questionnaires about your lifestyle, health and foodincluding the amount of yogurt regularly consumed.

The researchers also analyzed fabric samples of colorectal cancer patients To measure the presence of a key bacterium In the intestinal microbioma, Bifidobacterium. This bacterium is known for its beneficial effects on digestive health And his role in the inflammation regulation.

The connection between yogurt and colorectal cancer

In total, the researchers documented 3,079 colorectal cancer cases in the populations studied. When examining patient’s fabrics, they found that 346 cases (31%) were positive for bifidobacteriumwhile 775 cases (69%) were negative. Yes ok A direct relationship between yogurt consumption and the general incidence of cancer was not identified Colorectal, the researchers found that Participants who consumed at least two yogurt portions a week had 20% less likely to develop positive tumors to bifidobacterium.









This reduction was particularly observed in proximal colon cancer, a type of cancer that affects the right side of the colon and that usually has a worse survival forecast. In that sense, researchers suggest that regular yogurt consumption could Modify intestinal microbioma in a way that reduces the risk of developing this disease.

Shuji Ogino, head of the Molecular Pathological Epidemiology Program at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said the Importance of the finding: “Our study provides unique evidence on the potential benefit of yogurt.”

For his part, Andrew T. Chan, co -author of the study and head of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit of the Massachusetts General Hospital, stressed: «This article adds to the growing evidence that illustrates the connection between the diet, the intestinal microbiome and the risk of colorectal cancer ».

The role of microbiome in cancer prevention

The results of this study reinforce the idea that the intestinal microbioma, that is, the set of microorganisms that inhabit our digestive tractplays a key role in disease prevention. By promoting the presence of bifidobacterium, regular yogurt consumption could help Maintain a healthy balance in intestinal florawhich in turn could influence the Colorectal cancer risk reduction.

Although still More studies are required to confirm these findingsresearchers insist that Food is a fundamental factor in cancer preventionwhich reinforces the importance of maintaining healthy eating habits.