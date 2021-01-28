The verdict is consistent. Life imprisonment for Walter Lübcke’s murderer, plus the determination of the particular gravity of the guilt – the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court sentenced the perpetrator as it is legally required. And how he deserved it.

Stephan Ernst shot the Kassel district president out of racist hatred. The attack shook the republic. For the first time in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, a neo-Nazi killed a politician. A turning point, comparable to the shock after the NSU murders became known.

A different judgment against Ernst in the Lübcke case would hardly have been understandable. It is bitter enough that the court did not have enough evidence to punish Ernst for the knife attack on the Iraqi Ahmad E. and the co-accused Markus H. for complicity in the murder of Walter Lübcke.

The CDU politician incurred the anger of racists when he publicly defended the accommodation of refugees in 2015 and accused the Krakeelers that they could leave Germany if they did not share its values. For this he was murdered in 2019.

Lübcke is the most prominent victim of the racist agitation that escalated with the so-called refugee crisis. The agitation rages in the social networks, where Lübcke has received massive abuse, it has triggered a wave of threats against local politicians and it has promoted the radical right-wing AfD into parliaments.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The murder of Lübcke was not the end of the terror. Four months later, right-wing extremist Stephan Balliet attacked the synagogue in Halle and shot two passers-by. In February 2020, the racist Tobias Rathjen massacred nine people from immigrant families in Hanau. The next attack is probably a matter of time.

Is the country better armed against right-wing terror?

Politics and security authorities reacted to the murders. The police and the protection of the constitution were further strengthened, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer banned four militant associations from the spectrum of right-wing extremists and Reich citizens in 2020. In March 2020 the federal government formed a “Cabinet Committee to Combat Right-Wing Extremism and Racism”. When the Democracy Promotion Act will come, which would give the many initiatives against the law more political and legal support, is still open. And it remains questionable whether the country is better armed against right-wing terror than it was before the murder of Lübcke.

The attack was possible because the security authorities misjudged the perpetrator. Despite his violent past, Ernst was considered “cooled off”. As someone who deradicalizes himself with his job and family. As we now know, that was naive. And unfortunately matches a long-lasting deficit in the authorities.

Despite their primitive ideology, right-wing extremists can do anything

There is a lack of preventive imagination. Thinking the seemingly unthinkable, considering scenarios that are considered unimaginable, is neglected. That was already the case with the NSU. But right-wing extremists, despite their primitive ideology, can do anything. Up to the suicide attack. Unthinkable? A woman from the terrorist group around the neo-Nazi Martin Wiese, who was planning an attack on the construction site of the Jewish cultural center in Munich in 2003, wanted to blow herself up in front of the town hall on Marienplatz.

Vigilance has to be more than relying on empirical knowledge. If Stephan Ernst had been monitored, Walter Lübcke could still be alive.