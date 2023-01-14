Real Murcia
Mario Simón’s team was better in the first half but did not know how to create enough chances to beat the leader and climb to the lead
Just like in Castalia. Real Murcia showed at the Pepico Amat that they are a brave team, that they don’t mind going out to dominate at the leader’s house, imposing their game. He does a large part of the job well, but he doesn’t know how to finish the job. Yesterday, just as it did in the Castellón field weeks ago, another team that looks directly at the asc
#harmless #Murcia #lethal #Eldense
Leave a Reply