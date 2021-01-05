German dermatologist Yael Adler said harmless changes in the skin could be a sign of dangerous diseases. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the FOCUS edition.

The specialist explained that various skin symptoms can indicate the presence of serious ailments. So, redness and irritation can be the result of diseases of the internal organs. Eczema can indicate stomach or intestinal problems. “This is a warning symptom that can indicate metabolic disorders such as diabetes as well as cancer,” Adler said.

The doctor also said that it is necessary to be careful about itching, since this phenomenon can appear for no apparent reason. At the same time, in case of any changes, the doctor advised to contact doctors and be examined.

Earlier, British oncologists from Melanoma UK stated that the main symptom of skin cancer is the appearance of new moles or an outward change in existing ones. Doctors also identified five criteria for changing a mole, by which a malignant tumor can be recognized. So, the shape of a mole changes, asymmetry and uneven edges appear. In addition, the formation on the skin changes color: white or blue is added to brown or black.