Wild animals caught on camera trap in Russian nature reserve. News portal publishes corresponding video Pravda-NN.

We are talking about a camera installed on one of the trails of the Kerzhensky Reserve. Its lens captured a raccoon dog, an elk, a white hare, as well as several wood grouse and a brown bear. It is known that the filming was carried out from April to May.

It is also specified that all the animals were captured on camera at different times: in the posted frames, each of the characters appears individually.

