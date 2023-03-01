The first victory in A series of the season of cremonese came against a team that is fighting to get into the Champions League next season, a Rome that he was not up to the game (2-1), that he accused of playing during the week and that he lost again against a Cremonese that already got him out of the Italian Cup in the quarterfinals.

They did not learn from their mistakes in the Italian cup championship and Roma lost again to Cremonese, in what is undoubtedly an afternoon to remember in the city of Cremona (north), which won again in Serie A after 26 years away from the top flight. And he did it at home, in front of his audience, in what may be the first step to a salvation that seems more than complicated but is not, for the moment, impossible.

Roma left the euphoria, intensity and aggressiveness they showed in the tie against Salzburg in the Europa League at the Olímpico. From the beginning there was a rather weak version of a ‘giallorosso’ team that he formed with not very common players like Kumbulla or Wijnaldum in his starting eleven.

It didn’t take long for Cremonese to take advantage of the poor version of Roma and in the 12th minute he was already leading the score with a great goal from Tsdjout, a volley with his left leg from the edge of the area that slipped through the top corner defended by a Rui Patricio who could do nothing before the Italian’s shot.

The surprise caught a Roma off guard who tried to pull themselves together without success. It was not the game of Dybala or Pellegrini, something that greatly accused a team that finds it so difficult to generate and whose danger is usually born from the boots of both.

But just in time to be able to sign a comeback, with twenty to go, Spinazzola appeared with an uncheck that Mancini saw perfectly. The Italian winger was left alone and put the tie at one, a goal that woke up his team, which connected them and which was the impulse towards the attack that caused the nervousness of a Cremonese who once again thought that he was losing a new opportunity to premiere.

José Mourinho ended up sent off

The changes of Jose Mourinho, who saw the second part from the stands when he was sent off, took effect. Solbakken, Matic, Abraham and El Shaarawy created more danger in ten minutes than the rest in seventy, and had it not been for a saving hand from Carnesecchi, El Shaarawy himself would have completed the comeback.

But just when Roma’s goal was closest, an isolated play by the locals came that ended with a penalty converted by Ciofani that will go down in history as the one that gave Cremonese the first victory of the year and in almost 27 years.

Mourinho went to the locker room before the game ended, while the Cremonese celebrated a historic victory that they probably deserved before this matchday 24, but that gives them the strength to pursue salvation and to try to sneak into a Coppa Italia final that would be In the same way, a historical feat. –

