Life can be wonderful. As the slogan said, Barcelona has discovered that everything smiles at him in 2025. The Sun shines in his world piece. The present is bucolic after the last results and the streak of 12 parties undefeated. Super Cup champion, leader of the League, in the semifinals of the Cup and in the round of the Champions League without going through the playoff, the Flick team maintains all the options to win the four titles he aspires this season.

The first 50 days of the year have not been able to be more favorable to the Blaugrana, who have managed to recover the leadership in the championship in record time. Under the baton of a sublime Pedri, everything has been shot.

Christmas holidays and disconnecting a few days came from pearls to the team. Physically and mentally exhaust after a spectacular course with few available players (Gavi, Araújo and Jong began injured and soon fell Ter Stegen, Bernal and Christensen), Barça suffered a rather deep and very unexpected somber between November and December that It cost him the head of the league.

Atlético, who won in Montjuïc, was proclaimed winter champion. And on January 19, Barcelona played were seven points from Real Madrid, new leader. The situation was nothing flattering but never rains forever. Suddenly the rainbow came out and the clouds disappeared.

A month later, the panorama is diametrically opposite. Heavenly. An ideal world. Barça has turned it in an unthinkable way and doubts have moved to Madrid, where the whites add three days without winning. The communicating vessel theory works.

There are matches that change the dynamics and 5-2 in Yida and the win of the Super Cup to the Real Madrid players, which also received the precautionary for Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. As in the Bernabéu they marked the three members of the trident who is completing an amazing course. The three have left their statistics from the last campaign behind. And in these last 12 games, with ten victories and two draws, they have held 19 goals among the three: seven Lewandowski, seven more raphinha and five for Lamine Yamal.

But if something has demonstrated in this Oasis Barcelona is that it has also learned to win matches by the minimum. Not only goal, who continues to do it-for something is the most filmmaker of the League and the Champions-but also knows how to win 1-0 in the least brilliant days.

In these matches it is key to keep the goal to zero and that in this 2025 is being work of Szczesny, the new number 1 for Flick, which in the middle of the 10 meetings in which it has been the starter has not fit goal. In the Pizjuán (1-4) the veteran Polish goalkeeper already gave a lot of security with his stops, but against the ray (1-0) his performance was for the first time decisive. To the point that the technician praised him: “Tek has made stops that have allowed us to keep the three points. Leaving the goal to zero help to the team’s mentality to defend is doing very well. ”

In addition to the rise of Szczesny, also from Jong and Gavi they have taken the positions that escort Pedri in the center of the field, while Iñigo’s leadership and bucket races are increasingly weight. What does not wither is Lewandowski’s aim, which has seen the door in the last four days, closed with four wins.

As if that were not enough, the club has crowned these happy days with the renovations of Pedri, Gavi, Cubarsí and Araújo. The green of Montjuïc is the Garden of Delicias.