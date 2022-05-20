PreviousLive Chronicle

The national champions reconciled a match as jubilant as it was shaved. Real Madrid and Betis, the next contenders in the Asian Super Cup in Spain, honored each other in the prologue and barely crossed any fouls. No one messed up with a European Cup final in sight and both provided a draw. More than points there were other issues at stake. The madridista public carried Marcelo on their shoulders, a flagship player after 16 seasons at the club in which he more than fulfilled a fabulous mission: to be at the same level as Roberto Carlos. Almost nothing. And in a happy game, what better than another popular tribute, neither more nor less than Joaquín. The Brazilian is out, the Andalusian will perpetuate one more season. Meanwhile, nods to football, nothing better than decorating two footballers who are so happy and who have brought as much happiness as Marcelo and Joaquín in a happy match. Isco’s departure is also intuited, with a reel in the second act. And Bale’s, but as the Welshman hasn’t said hello for a long time, he wasn’t there to say goodbye either. In his way.

Courtois, Eder Militao, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy (Marcelo, min. 69), Kroos (Federico Valverde, min. 45), Casemiro (Camavinga, min. 45), Modric (Dani Ceballos, min. 69), Vinicius Junior, Benzema and Rodrygo (Isco, min. 69) See also The General Assembly of the Dubai market approves the distribution of 240 million dirhams Rui Silva, Sabaly, Pezzella, Bartra, Álex Moreno, Guardado (William Carvalho, min. 62), Guido Rodríguez, Canales (Tello, min. 85), Juanmi (Borja Iglesias, min. 72), Fekir (Joaquín, min. 73) and Willian José (Rodri, min. 62) goals Referee Santiago Jaime Latre

Longing aside, the people of Chamartín clung to the impossible. A dress rehearsal for Paris? Pure fiction. The environmental clothing and the fang of a Champions final is unmatched. There’s a reason football and movies never got along. There is no delay or simulation possible when football is activated as an engine of infinite emotions. Without a drop of bad grapes, the League champion and the Cup champion fastened a deductive meeting. A lot of conspiracy, a few notes from Vinicius and Canales and little else on a hot night in Madrid. Manuel Pellegrini’s men have already played many games; those of Carlo Ancelotti are before the PARTY.

While another of those challenges of the century for centuries approaches, at the Bernabéu the League closed with a very folksy clash. It did not matter that Carlo Ancelotti announced that the starting recruits would be almost a carbon copy of those who wake up in Saint Denis next Saturday. Regarding the headlines against Betis, two amendments are foreseen: Alaba, if he is in full swing, for the irreproachable Nacho, and the tough Valverde for the agitator Rodrygo, a first-rate revulsive in his fetishistic European Cup.

End of the party for Betis, despite the seven million euros that would stop entering in case of falling from fifth to sixth place if Real Sociedad overtakes them on this last day. Each position has a price, a measure of the Professional League to avoid last minute biscuits as much as possible.

With each one in their role, the duel did not have many warnings in the areas, except for some punctuality from Vinicius and Benzema well resolved by Rui Silva and some feints from Canales and Fekir. Little progress, with Betis firm in that defense that has made it grow so much this season without losing its good taste. Madrid, without fanfare in a passing appointment towards that planetary pulse with Liverpool.

Lots of formality. It was what played on an exclusive day for the two teams: there are hardly any happy games in this strenuous football where tomorrow is already the day before yesterday. Complacent, Betis put the finishing touch to an excellent course. For Real Madrid, excellence would only come on Saturday. Even in that case, on Sunday he would already be determined on how to win again. It is the core of him.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.