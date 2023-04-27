An (Asian) woman was surprised by an angry message received from her fiancé’s number, which included insults and threats to kill her and her daughter, so she reported against him and was referred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the misdemeanor court, but she later discovered that her roommate had taken the accused’s phone without his knowledge and sent her this message from him to poison their relationship Then the court acquitted the young man and they got married.

In detail, the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai referred a young (Asian) man to the misdemeanor court on charges of insulting and threatening to use an information technology method, as he sent a message to a woman that read, “When will you pay me money, otherwise I will end your life with you and your daughter, there are no feelings between you and me, 40,000.” A dirham for your life is a good deal.”

The victim stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she was present at her residence when she received that message via the “WhatsApp” application, and she went directly to the relevant police station in Dubai, and reported the incident, scheduled during the inference report, that she was afraid of his reaction, especially since His threat was accompanied by a request, that she pay him the rent for the apartment, but she did not do so for fear that he would seize the money, and gave it to the owner of the apartment, which prompted him to threaten her and her daughter’s life.

By questioning the accused in the police inference report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted that the phone from which the message was sent was his, but he denied writing or sending it himself.

And the course of the case turned during the trial session, as the accused adhered to his statements, but the victim testified that she discovered that one of the girls who lives with her took the accused’s phone without his knowledge, and sent this message to her, with the aim of spoiling the relationship between them, indicating that she reconciled with him after she discovered what happened. , and they got married, and she decided to waive her complaint against him, and the defendant’s lawyer explained the circumstances of the case in light of the new changes and submitted a legal memorandum, at the end of which he requested the innocence of his client.

The court stated in the reasons for its ruling that the presumption of the accused’s innocence and the preservation of his personal freedom are aslan kaf

They have the constitution, emphasizing that the principle of the accused is innocence, and the judgment of conviction must be based on absolute certainty.

And she indicated that the case papers were devoid of evidence that the court was satisfied with, to assign the charge to him, and that was not affected by what was proven from his acknowledgment that the number from which the message was sent belonged to him in light of his denial at all stages of the case that he was the one who sent it, and the victim’s testimony regarding its discovery The involvement of another party in this reinforces the certainty of the trial that ruled his innocence.