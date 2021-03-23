Dubai (Union)

The Cabinet Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the General Command of the Dubai Police signed a memorandum of cooperation under which the office’s employees obtain the “Happiness” card issued by the Dubai Police, in which discounts and offers are collected by companies and commercial establishments operating in the UAE and about 60 countries. around the world. The memorandum was signed by Mohammed bin Talia, Head of Government Services for the UAE Government, and Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Excellence and Entrepreneurship, in the presence of Mona Mohammed Al Ameri, Chairman of the Happiness Card Committee, and its deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Masoud Al Hammad. Ibn Talia stressed the government’s keenness to strengthen partnerships aimed at creating a supportive and stimulating environment for employees, which contributes to improving performance and raising levels of productivity.