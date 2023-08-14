The Ukraine war is increasingly asking schools how integration can succeed. Bayern claims to have developed a successful model. Other countries are skeptical.

The war in Ukraine is very present in the classrooms. Around 207,500 children and young people from Ukraine attended classes in Germany in the 2022/23 school year. How they were integrated into the school system depends heavily on the federal state. While some federal states, such as Lower Saxony and Thuringia, admitted the Ukrainian children and young people directly to regular classes, other federal states such as Berlin and Hesse initially set up “welcome classes” in which the refugees were taught separately.

In Bavaria, too, a model has been chosen with the so-called “bridging classes” in which Ukrainian pupils are initially to keep to themselves and learn German first. The Bavarian Ministry of Culture rates its own strategy as a complete success – and wants to continue the bridge classes as usual in the new school year. In practice, the conclusion is less positive. Other federal states can also learn from the mistakes.

The aim of the bridge classes is to teach the children German and to integrate them into the regular classes in the long term. For this purpose, the students should attend the subject classes regularly. At the same time, they want to be given freedom and the opportunity to take part in Ukrainian online classes. This should give “flexibility with regard to a return to Ukraine”, the Bavarian Ministry of Education told Table.Media.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Education.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published first Education.Table on August 09, 2023. Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

School Lessons: Better a mediocre plan than no plan

The Bavarian Teachers’ Association (BLLV) has campaigned for the bridge class model to remain in place for another year. However, this was not solely due to the educational concepts and successes, says Simone Fleischmann, President of the BLLV in an interview with Table.Media. “The reason for this was also the continuity.” Since the schools should continue to take in many refugees, it is good to build on an existing format, says Fleischmann.

The figures for the school year that has just ended give an idea of ​​the effort behind this format. Around 30,600 Ukrainian children and young people are registered in Bavaria. Almost half of them attend primary school in regular classes; 12,000 are being taught in the 830 bridge classes set up specifically for them. A total of around 2,700 people work in the bridge classes, as the Bavarian Ministry of Education announced on request.

Ukrainians in schools: many resources, few requirements

Which school the Ukrainian children and young people end up in depends solely on their age and place of residence. The bridging classes are independent of the type of school and are offered for grades 5 to 9 at middle schools, junior high schools, business schools and grammar schools. For tenth graders there is the same range of vocational schools.

In addition to all this formal organization, however, it remains unclear: What and how much do the children ultimately learn in the bridge classes? Because that depends largely on the people standing in front of the class. There is no clear concept, concrete learning goals or learning status surveys.

Individual solutions necessary

A teacher who teaches a bridging class in Upper Bavaria reports that it is particularly challenging to find a suitable way of dealing with the different learning levels of the students. While some children already speak English well, others from the Donbass region, which has been contested since 2014, could neither read nor write.

It is best for the children if they can learn at their own pace, says Sarah Inal, who, as a teacher and trauma-focused specialist advisor, supports refugee children and young people when they arrive at school. Learning assessments can be a means of making this possible. But: “You have to take into account that this is always accompanied by stress and pressure for the children and their families.”

Teacher responsible for the success of the concept

This is a double challenge for the teachers who teach bridge classes. They need to give content and form to the concept while also being a support for the children. Because it’s about more than learning German. In order to enable a good arrival and to form a good basis for learning, teachers should strengthen resources, but also create stability and a trauma-sensitive environment, emphasizes teacher Inal.

According to BLLV President Fleischmann, the big problem is: “We don’t work with full professionals.” Often there are teachers who have not completed an undergraduate degree in front of the bridging classes who have no training in German as a second language (DaZ).

Lack of research on youth integration

In addition, there is a lack of data and empirical findings from research on how integration in secondary schools can best succeed. When it comes to younger children, everyone agrees – they should ideally go straight to a regular class. A study by the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research shows, for example, that children who go to a preparatory class instead of a regular class do worse in German and math. The Standing Academic Commission of the Ministers of Education even recommends that no preparatory classes should be set up in the lower secondary years (download the statement).

Where, as in Bavaria, the preparatory classes are the common model, it will be seen in a year at the latest whether the preparation was sufficient. In Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, the arrival classes are even abolished at the start of the new school year and the Ukrainian pupils are integrated into the regular class. For the students this means: They have to write down all exams and are regularly assessed. Most federal states at least want to continue offering language support, and some have also set up Ukrainian as their language of origin. And in Brandenburg there is even the possibility of compensation for disadvantages.

Pedagogue Sarah Inal recommends a partially integrative solution after the preparatory class. “The friendship with the children who have grown up here is crucial for belonging to the class and school.” At the same time, strong German support should continue.

System change required

In Bavaria, there are doubts as to whether the bridging classes are really enough to prepare Ukrainian students for the school system. “But maybe that shouldn’t be the focus at all,” the BLLV President points out. Traditionally, the goal of school is to progress evenly with a class and to evaluate everyone according to the same standards. “But this ‘one-size-fits-all approach’ no longer works,” says Fleischmann. This is particularly evident in bridge classes, which are even more diverse than other classes. The big question is therefore not how to get the children fit for the system, but how to get the system fit for the children.

The information from the Bavarian Ministry of Education gives reason to doubt that this is also being fundamentally questioned there. The integration has been “very successful” so far, they say. In the coming year there should be around 650 bridge classes. The Ministry of Education was initially unable to provide any information about the only specifically formulated goal of how many students made it into the regular class.