The X GPT account: Game Pass Tracker has posted a convenient diagram made by Klobrille, a very well-known and active user in the Xbox community, with All the contents of the new Game Pass price ranges summarized Xbox and PC. It will certainly be useful to those who were confused by the news announced yesterday by Microsoft.

The most convenient band

As you can see, The Game Pass Ultimate tier appears to be significantly more affordable than the othersdespite costing five dollars more per month, or $19.99 (€17.99 per month in our country), because it includes day one games, which has always been one of the strong points of Game Pass, and also gives access to discounts and extras on games in the catalogue, from which the other subscription bands are excluded.

The table summarizing the new Game Pass price ranges

Not to forget the presence in the offer of EA Play games, the Electronic Arts subscription, and the benefits for Riot Games games. In addition It is the only band that allows you to play in the cloud. It has remained essentially the same as before, except that having removed the games at launch from the Standard tier of $14.99 per month (14.99 euros in our country) has inevitably made it the most attractive of all, effectively giving it a big boost.

The Standard band is the one that appears to be the most weakened, where the Core band was and remains only one replacement for the old Xbox Livewho has long since retired.

As widely reported, on PC things haven’t changed a bit compared to the past. The subscription now simply costs two dollars more per month (11.99 euros instead of 9.99) and gives access to the same content.