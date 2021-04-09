The personal charm of Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is illustrated by the image he offered at one of his last formal ceremonies. It was the visit of the kings of Spain, Felipe and Letizia, in 2017. The Spanish royal couple had arrived the day before in London, spent the night in a hotel, the Prince of Wales went to pick them up in a vehicle and Queen Elizabeth II and her husband waited for them at Horse Guards Parade.

They had come there from neighboring Buckingham Palace and, while the military band played music to suit the occasion, they spent a few minutes on a raised platform for the meeting on the esplanade where ceremonial events are held. Philippe of Edinburgh said something to the queen, who laughed at what her husband had said.

There are multiple occasions in the nearly seven decades of marriage when that scene is repeated. Felipe de Edimburgo activated the softer side of the rigorous Isabel, according to those who have known them intimately. But it was striking that at 97 years old he retained the ability to appear funny to his wife, who was then 91. The longevity of the British royal couple, visible gestures of harmony between the two and the long and stable reign of Elizabeth II have stimulated the Britons to perceive that at the height of their monarchy there are lives well lived.

That private and public success was not predictable. The television series ‘The Crown’, with international success among an audience much wider than the one usually interested in royalty, has shown episodes of tension in the marriage and in the institution, the strong character of the duke; and the circumstances of Philip of Edinburgh at his birth and in his youth offered no guarantee of such a fate.

Outcast and amoeba



He was born on June 10, 1921 in the kitchen of the family home, Mon Repos, on the island of Corfu. When he was one year old, he was a refugee in Paris. His father, Prince Andrew of Greece, was about to be shot after a military coup and his wife, Princess Alice, and their five children, were evacuated by a British ship. The mother suffered a nervous breakdown on a history of brittle mental health and the father abandoned them. But the boy Felipe had good connections.

On the part of the paternal family, he descended from the Greek and Danish royal families. The mother was a direct descendant of Queen Victoria. In the Parisian dwelling offered by his Danish aunt, he and his four sisters had an English governess, who would have instilled in him a not always polished sense of courtesy. The humor would have been inherited from his father, grumpy and profligate, but with a reputation for being very funny.

His sisters married German aristocrats and that created problems due to the Nazi sympathies of some spouses, but Felipe was briefly educated in Germany at the school founded by a Jew, Kurt Hahn, and left for England, where he was welcomed by his uncle, Louis Mountbatten. His last name was actually Battenberg, but they had to adopt something more English but equally bombastic in World War I.

Mountbatten was the ambitious Cinderella of today’s British monarchy. He goaded his nephew into the Dartmouth Naval Academy and, during a visit from the royal family, the young cadet, 18-year-old Philip of Greece, told jokes, ate like a wolf, jumped a net unsupported tennis several times, he was the last to stop rowing his boat among those who waved the wake of the royal yacht.

Isabel, the methodical and obedient girl, was thirteen years old and was captivated by the exploits of the young sailor. His nanny, Marlon Crawford, would describe in “The Little Princesses” his impression of the prince with a turbulent pedigree: “He is a blond boy, he looks like a Viking, with a sharp face and piercing blue eyes, … similar, though in sloppy ways. ‘

They were married eight years later, with doubts among the old courtiers about the conviction of the future queen’s marriage to a poor prince who seemed to have no “filter between his brain and his mouth.” Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, Chief of Staff of the Royal Navy and Defense, suffered the humiliation of seeing that his borrowed surname would not be inscribed in the genealogy of the monarchy. The children of Isabel and Felipe Mountbatten, formerly prince of the Glücksburg house, would be Windsor.

And when ‘Lilibet’s’ father, George VI, died in 1952, Philip of Edinburgh had to leave the Navy, which had decorated him for his role in an episode of World War II in the Pacific, and become the man who follows the monarch two steps behind in an endless chain of formal acts. It had turned into an amoeba, according to its bitter description.

Modernity and fatherhood



Britain at the time of the wedding was emerging from postwar austerity. The prince consort is credited with an impulse to modernize the monarchy as well, such as replacing the presentation of debutantes before the court with annual receptions in the gardens of Buckingham Palace where 30,000 guests come to congregate in three days; representatives of a variety of estates, from the military to members of charities. It also promoted the initial openness to the new media, particularly television.

His gaffes are famous. “Are you running from something?” He asked a group of British employees in Abu Dhabi. To the President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, dressed in the ‘agbada’ – the robe that is national dress attire -, he asked if he was already dressed to go to bed. But the discipline that he has also demonstrated throughout his life is attributed to a character forged by the experience of war among the men of his generation.

Interested in conservation over nature, spirituality or Jung’s psychology, Philip of Edinburgh has been a sports fan and prolific patron of charitable associations. Also promoter of some awards named after him to young people who meet various challenges. He was, however, a difficult father for his eldest son, Prince Charles, perceived by his parents as excessively sensitive.

Philip insisted that he be educated at the school founded by Hahn in Scotland, Gordonstoun, where he was also educated, to toughen his character. Spartan vigor instilled through austerity and overcoming physical and mental challenges was the motto of an upbringing that caused grief in the heir to the Crown, also wounded by his father’s paucity in exhilarating praise.

In the final phase of this Elizabethan era, the Windsors suffered the trauma of Charles and Diana’s divorce – Philip did not attend the civil ceremony of his son’s marriage to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – and is now saddened by the departure of Henry and Meghan Markel. She is also shaken by lurid revelations about Prince Andrew’s relationships with underage girls. They arrive at a time of mourning for the queen over the loss of her husband and in which the queen contemplates her retirement.

His son, Carlos, is waiting at the age of 72 to put his personal stamp on the exercise of a functional reign for the 21st century. The continuity of the longest-lasting monarchy in Europe is ensured by the happy marriage of William and Catherine, which has broken the tradition of aristocratic bonding and offers the prospect of a reduction in payroll in the royal family and an accent on empathy and expression of feelings in their public acts.