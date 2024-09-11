A handbag is not worth a life taken from an SUV





Let’s talk about the‘entrepreneur who chased and hit a criminal three times with her SUV who had robbed her. Her name is Cynthia From Pine, she is 65 years old and was arrested. His name was Said Malkoun47 years old, and was a homeless irregular in Italy. The fact occurred in Viareggio. The man had robbed her of her purse. She had looked for him with her car, crushing him three times, taking back the purse and finally running away. The people of the web, who are the same people who used pitchforks to lynch now these now those in the Middle Ages, have split in two.

Italy divided in two: did she do well or is she a murderous racist?

The first group: “He did well.” The second group: “She’s a murderous racist”. Now, everyone has the task and the burden of trying to reason about the various motivations and has the right to express an opinion. I find it very sensible to say that there is absolutely no racism in this story. At most there is anger for yet another injustice, yet another abuse, yet another unpunished illegality. A bit like when we see – because they do exist – the cases of those who go on vacation and upon returning find their house occupied. It is in the face of impotence that anger causes the instinct of self-defense to kick in. But this is not the case.

The Woman Who Squashed A Human Three Times Because He Stole Her Purse

Here is the rating of a woman, who decides to crush a human being three times because he stole her purse. There is someone who deprives a human being of life because this human being has taken away a material asset. This is very different from the case of a robber killed while committing the crime by the attacked person, who obviously feels threatened both himself and his loved ones and reacts accordingly. A purse, even if it’s full of money, isn’t worth a life.even if this life is miserable and wretched, and it caused a lot of irregular good people to move around who shouldn’t have been in Italy.