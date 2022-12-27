A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ with these extravagant colors she had probably never seen before. And what is even more surprising is that the specimen in question of the Toro supercar was hand painted during a car event in Japan. All true: the protagonist of this “work of art” was the Italian artist Elisa Chana Cecchetti, who, armed with her brushes and colored paints, has given this Aventador SVJ new life. Given the questionable stage presence of the final result, it is reasonable to expect a difference of views among Lamborghini enthusiasts.

Each exterior body panel was painted individually, resulting in one side of the car with lots of green and blue paint and another side dominated by yellow, red and orange – in short, a supercar that surely would not go unnoticed On the road. Would it pass? Yes, because at the end of the same automotive event mentioned above, the Aventador SVJ in question was restored to its original bright blue hue, which suggests that the Italian artist may have given vent to her creativity by painting over a transparent film of protection later removed. Colorful or not, what is certain is that on the road this Lamborghini supercar is anything but divisive in terms of performance: thanks to the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine with 769 HP and 720 Nm, capable of pushing it to 350 km/h he to make it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.