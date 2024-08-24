The source told Agence France-Presse that “a leadership delegation from Hamas is heading to the Egyptian capital today, Saturday, and will meet with senior officials in the Egyptian intelligence service with the aim of learning about the developments of the ongoing round of talks regarding the prisoner exchange deal and the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.”

The source stressed that this visit “does not mean participation in the round of negotiations” being held under the mediation of the United States, Qatar and Egypt, in an effort to conclude an agreement that would allow for a truce in the war that has been ongoing for more than ten months, and the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The round of talks comes after a similar round held in Doha last week, from which the movement was absent.

A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that a delegation including the heads of Mossad, David Barnea, and Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, arrived in Cairo “to push forward toward an agreement to release the hostages.”

Washington confirmed on Friday that CIA Director William Burns had arrived in Cairo to participate in the talks, speaking of “progress” in the preliminary discussions preceding the expanded talks.

An Egyptian source reported on Friday that the “extensive” round of negotiations will begin on Sunday with the participation of Egyptian and Qatari officials.

Netanyahu’s office this week stressed his commitment to achieving “all the war’s goals” before a ceasefire, considering that “this requires securing the southern border” of the Strip with Egypt.

This indicates Israel’s insistence on keeping forces in Gaza, especially on the border strip between the Strip and Egypt, known as the “Philadelphi Corridor.”

Hamas strongly rejects this and stresses the need for a complete withdrawal.

Hamas is sticking to its position calling for adherence to the proposal in the form announced by Biden on May 31, and announced its acceptance in early July.

The proposal calls for a six-week truce, accompanied by an Israeli withdrawal from populated areas in Gaza and the release of hostages kidnapped on October 7, followed by a second phase ending with a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Strip.