Halo fans have been really creative these past few months, showcasing all of their creations through forums, videos, and social media. And it is that a saga as iconic as Halo, gives to explore and squeeze its world with creations in real life. It is precisely the case of this fan of Halo, who replicated the video game assault rifle on his Nerf pistol, getting a really amazing result.

Through the forum Reddit, the called user Kasperinoz, uploaded the image with his creation, popping the forum with comments and I like you. Recall that Halo weapons are quite popular for this type of action, since previously other fan designs had already been seen with the sniper, the Magnum pistol, etc. It seems that the wait for the next Halo Infinite has the players impatient and anxious, proving it with very attractive creations.

In the image you can see that it really has a very attractive appearance, worthy of a series props. The user It gave it the color completely black and gray with hints of green, much like the real weapon in the game. In addition, the paint and details he used include the yellow and red buttons where the safety of the weapon is located, as detailed Gamerant.

Immediately after being published, the community began to ask the user for details and data to do it themselves, clearly being very much like a collector’s item. It should be noted that according to Kasperinoz, does not have modifications at the level of operation of the weapon, it is just an aesthetic feature to have the look as close as possible to the original weapon.

What do you think of the design of the rifle?

