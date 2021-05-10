Halo fans have been really creative these past few months, showcasing all of their creations through forums, videos, and social media. And it is that a saga as iconic as Halo, gives to explore and squeeze its world with creations in real life. It is precisely the case of this fan of Halo, who replicated the video game assault rifle on his Nerf pistol, getting a really amazing result.
Through the forum Reddit, the called user Kasperinoz,uploaded the image with his creation, popping the forum with comments and I like you. Recall that Halo weapons are quite popular for this type of action, since previously other fan designs had already been seen with the sniper, the Magnum pistol, etc. It seems that the wait for the next Halo Infinite has the players impatient and anxious, proving it with very attractive creations.
In the image you can see that it really has a very attractive appearance, worthy of a series props. The user It gave it the color completely black and gray with hints of green, much like the real weapon in the game. In addition, the paint and details he used include the yellow and red buttons where the safety of the weapon is located, as detailed Gamerant.
Immediately after being published, the community began to ask the user for details and data to do it themselves, clearly being very much like a collector’s item. It should be noted that according to Kasperinoz, does not have modifications at the level of operation of the weapon, it is just an aesthetic feature to have the look as close as possible to the original weapon.
REPLICA OF THE HALO LAUNCHER THAT SHOOTS DARTS: The Nerf Halo MA40 blaster is inspired by the one from Halo Infinite and captures the look of the blaster from the next chapter in the legendary video game franchise.
MOTORIZED DARTS THROWER: Rush to the battlefield with motorized dart throwing; press and hold the throttle button to start the engine, then pull the trigger to launch
INCLUDES CLIP FOR 10 DARTS AND 10 NERF DARTS: Includes a clip for 10 darts and 10 official Nerf Elite foam darts that have been evaluated and tested to ensure their performance and quality
