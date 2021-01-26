An official in the municipality of the Swedish capital, Stockholm, said that the Blue Hall, in which the most prominent scientists and politicians receive the Nobel Prize, will be used to vaccinate the city’s residents with vaccines to prevent Covid-19 disease.

The area of ​​the hall is 1500 square meters and is ideal for establishing a vaccination center against the emerging corona virus.

“The vaccination process has many requirements. Sports halls and large buildings such as the Blue Hall are suitable for carrying out vaccinations that are safe from transmitting infection,” said Anna Koenig Yalmer, Financial Officer at Stockholm Municipality.

The death rate in Corona in Sweden is several times higher than in neighboring countries in northern Europe, and exceeded 11 thousand, but it is lower than several European countries that chose to impose general isolation measures that were not imposed by Sweden.

The Corona pandemic caused the cancellation of the Nobel Prize ceremony last year for the first time since 1956.