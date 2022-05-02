A strong hail storm caused traffic problems on the A-30 motorway, as it passed through the province of Albacete, towards Murcia. Specifically, at the height of Navajuelos and Tobarra. The precipitation accumulated a layer of ice four centimeters thick.

These delicate conditions for circulation affected about two kilometers and forced to leave a single traffic lane, which slowed down traffic and forced trucks to stop on the road. In addition, the storm, which went through Albacete and later reached the Region of Murcia, coincides this Monday with the ‘return operation’ of the May bridge.