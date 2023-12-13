When on Monday night the account of Janja da Silva, the wife of the president of Brazil, launched a tweet in capital letters in favor of the next head of state in 2026 being the most seasoned of the Supreme Court judges – whom referred to by his nickname, Xandão—it became clear that something strange was happening. At devilish speed, Alexandre de Moraes. Janja, 57, is followed by more than two million Twitter users. Police have opened an investigation and carried out several searches at addresses related to the suspects, whose identity has not been released. There are no arrests and, if there are clues, they are not public.

That same night, a minister confirmed that the account had been hacked. He hacking It was reported both to the Federal Police and to Elon Musk's company. Within an hour, the aggressive tweets and all other content on the account disappeared. And so it continues, empty, with nothing more than the photo of Mrs. Da Silva. Although her name is Rosangela Silva, she has always preferred her nickname, Janja, and that is how she is known in her homeland.

Both the victim and the president have described the raid on X's account as “a sexist attack” and have taken the opportunity to emphasize that women are the favorite victims of those who spread their bile and hatred on the Internet. “Women are the main victims of virtual crimes and we cannot tolerate more episodes like these against women. To those involved, the full weight of the law,” Lula tweeted in a message of solidarity with the woman he married on the eve of the last elections. It was the third marriage for the president, who was widowed twice.

Janja's X profile during the hack.

Brazil is one of the countries where citizens spend the most time surfing the Internet. And sudden, coordinated and often stimulated attacks from Bolsonaro's orbit are the order of the day. His favorite victims, women active in politics, often on the left. But those on the right are not spared either.

The first lady, who presents herself on social media as Janja Lula da Silva, a sociologist with a master's degree in sustainability, a card-carrying member of the Workers' Party since 1983 and “married to a certain Pernambucan,” is a leading political figure and an active tweeter who thinks the same about current affairs, who takes pictures with artists or shows a family image. Although she does not hold any formal position, her presence next to her husband is constant, she often stars in government events alongside the ministers of the Lula Government. She has political opinions and expresses them, whether on networks or in speeches.

The day after the attack, Da Silva referred to it in a message posted on her Instagram account, where she has 2.3 million followers, double that of X: “I am already used to attacks on the Internet, no matter how sad It's getting used to something so absurd. But the reality is that it is a very powerful space to do good and evil.” The first lady recalled in her message that these types of virtual attacks are frequent and sometimes lead to physical attacks, femicides or suicides. The sociologist added that “it is necessary to combat hatred, intolerance and misogyny” in addition to punishing the guilty.

Last month, Lula's wife told Globo in an interview about the multiple attacks she suffers online and how she responds: “I had a conversation with a Google director about female entrepreneurship. And I said, 'Did you know that when you type 'Janja prostitute' into Google, a lot of fake news appears?' They were left without an answer, because they make money with it. Big tech is responsible for a lot of digital violence. I have already reported it. I have three lawsuits before the courts.”

While her X account is still suspended because it is the scene of a crime, she continues to chat with Internet users on Instagram.

