While America was waiting for the moment when Huawei would transform from a technological giant into a company with limited capabilities due to restrictions and sanctions, something unexpected happened, with the Chinese company announcing the new Huawei Mate 60 series of phones, which turned out to contain a precisely manufactured Kirin 9000s processor. 7 nanometers, which supports fifth generation technology, as this news was enough to cause a major shock in the technical world, the repercussions of which reached Washington.

The main reason for the state of shock caused by the Kirin 9000s chip is due to how Huawei, with the help of SMIC, was able to overcome the huge amount of American restrictions imposed on it and the Chinese state, and access advanced capabilities in the processor industry, at a time when America was keen to Over the course of 4 years, all measures must be taken to prevent any Chinese party from acquiring the ability to produce an advanced processor.

Through the restrictions, America tried to keep China lagging behind it by about 8 years in the processor industry, by stopping it at a manufacturing accuracy of 14 nanometers, so Huawei came and put all American efforts to the wind, while being able, in cooperation with SMIC, to reach a precision of 7 nanometers, which… Reduce China’s lag behind the most advanced American technology, which is 3 nanometers, to five years.

Chip designers are blacklisted

The Kirin 9000s chip was designed in Huawei’s HiSilicon chipset division, while the Chinese company Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, or SMIC, took care of its production. The irony lies in that the two companies, namely Huawei and SMIC, are united by the American blacklist of sanctioned Chinese companies, which prompted America to announce It announced that it was conducting an audit of the way the new chip was manufactured, in order to find out whether the two Chinese companies exploited weak points in the American restrictions, or whether they had actually acquired internal capabilities that enabled them to achieve this major breakthrough.

Banned Dutch machine

In the world of electronic processor manufacturing, the lower the nanometer number, the stronger the processor with greater capabilities, as reducing the size of the nanometer leads to the production of more powerful and efficient chips. America’s attempt to stop the manufacture of Chinese processors at a manufacturing accuracy of 14 nanometers came to deprive the products of the ability to support generation technology. Fifth.

For many years, Chinese company SMIC has struggled to produce 7-nm chips, but was unable to do so because it was denied access to an expensive device, which is crucial to the industry, called an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine.

This machine is manufactured by the Dutch company ASML, which was also banned by the government in the country, and under an American request, from sending any device of this kind to China, as many believed that this decision put the final nail in the coffin of the advanced Chinese chip industry.

At the beginning of September 2023, something unexpected happened, with the Chinese announcement of the 7-nanometer chip, which created a great state of controversy about the way in which the semiconductor industry in China was able to achieve this achievement, without obtaining a machine. UV lithography.

How did the hack happen?

From a technological perspective, no one knows yet what SMIC and Huawei did to manufacture chips using 7 nm technology. Were they somehow able to obtain the Dutch device? Or did they invent a new and different way to manufacture chips with a precision of 7 nm?

While the world awaits the results of the American investigation in this regard, some doubted Huawei’s ability to produce a large quantity of phones containing Kirin 9000s processors, but data from Counterpoint Research showed the opposite, as Huawei was able to sell more than 300,000 units of the device. The Mate 60 series of phones, supported by the new chip, within the first two weeks of its launch in China.

Amidst this global hype about the new chip, Huawei is committed to a deafening and intentional silence, while foreign companies are disassembling the phone and examining its contents, especially TechInsights, whose latest rounds of dismantling of the Mate 60 showed that it is without a doubt capable of achieving cellular speeds that support… Fifth generation.

A terrifying force that cannot be deterred by sanctions

Digital transformation expert, Rudy Shoshani, said in an interview with “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the technological breakthrough achieved by Huawei and SMIC shook Washington, as the US administration, during the last four years, has spared no effort to prevent China from obtaining any new technology in the processor and semiconductor industry. It has now become clear to her that all her efforts have been in vain, considering that Huawei’s reappearance strongly in the global technological scene will constitute a nightmare for the American administration, especially since Washington will now consider that Huawei has crossed the red lines with what it has done.

Shoshani believes that the possibility that Huawei has exploited weaknesses in the American strategy to restrict China’s access to modern technology in the manufacture of electronic chips is possible, but what is frightening for America is that the investigation into the Kirin 9000s chip will reach the conclusion that Huawei and SMIC were able Indeed, a new way of manufacturing chips was invented without the need for American technology and the Dutch machine. This means that the Huawei-SMIC alliance has turned into a terrifying force that cannot be deterred by sanctions, especially since China is self-sufficient in terms of the materials it needs in the process of manufacturing processors.

According to Shoshani, the United States will resort to reconsidering its previous restrictions related to the Chinese processor and semiconductor industry, expecting it to take more stringent and harsh decisions in this area, which may go as far as imposing restrictions on the process of designing chips, and not just their manufacturing, especially since Huawei and SMIC have become They are holding on to one end of the thread in this industry, which means that the next step for them in this field will be faster, and therefore, if America wants to limit the speed of Chinese progress, it must accompany this with harsh punitive measures, which will – inevitably – reflect a new tension in the relations between The two countries.

The secret is in the weapon of innovation

For his part, technical expert Elie Khoury said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that Huawei, through the Kirin 9000s processor, opened a new page in this industry, entitled China achieving self-sufficiency and not relying on the West, indicating that what happened proved the fall of the strategy that It was based on the assumption that American controls would prevent Chinese companies from producing advanced chips, as it has become clear that this approach is a failure for a main reason, which is the ability of Chinese companies to innovate solutions.

Khoury stressed that any new American restrictions or controls in this regard will not be able to stifle Huawei, which has spent more than 140 billion US dollars over the past ten years on research and development, and this is what has enabled it and will enable it repeatedly to access new technologies, in which it exceeds Any sanctions imposed on it, as innovation is considered a graveyard of sanctions and restrictions, considering that the development that Huawei will achieve in the future will not be limited to chips, but also in many other areas.

According to Khoury, chips are the lifeline of the modern world, as they are used in everything from smartphones and computers, to cars, airplanes, and missile systems. While the American goal was to paralyze Chinese companies by preventing them from manufacturing or obtaining advanced chips, it was overturned. The situation occurred overnight, and this explains the world’s astonishment with the Kirin 9000S chip. It is not only about Huawei, but rather about China achieving a technological breakthrough that will guarantee its national security.