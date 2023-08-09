A habit that will change your life.. 5 benefits of drinking water as soon as you wake up

Freshness and lightness

After a month of practicing Drinking water Upon waking up, the journalist said, “A few days after I started drinking water in the morning, I started to feel lighter. I felt like my body was detoxing more easily.”

Diet

The journalist confirmed that the new habit helped her to endure the diet she follows, as she did not feel the “annoying hunger that comes every hour” and the desire to eat light food between meals.

Going down with weight

The journalist said, “In addition to feeling less hungry, my digestion is no longer slow and heavy. My high energy level motivated me to exercise more and more.”

Indigestion

The experimenter indicated that she had previously suffered from indigestion, as well as acidity, but these problems disappeared by drinking water in the morning, and the feeling of acidity after meals was absent.

skin

The journalist also confirmed the great effect she noticed on her skin because of the water: “People used to tell me that I look older than my age. Since I started the water treatment, the wrinkles on my face have decreased and now my skin looks healthy, radiant and glowing.”