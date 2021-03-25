A “habit” prevents infection with “Corona”!

Every extra hour of sleep reduces the risk of catching Covid-19 by 12% .. And those who suffer from fatigue every day are more than twice as likely to contract the virus.

A new study has found that people who suffer from insomnia or exhaustion are more likely to have Covid-19.

The study said that an extra hour of sleep reduces the risk of developing Covid-19 by 12%.

The team of researchers from the “Bloomberg” School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, suggests that these conditions weaken the immune system, which increases the susceptibility to diseases such as Covid-19.

Previous research has linked that insufficient sleep and fatigue at work are associated with an increased risk of viral and bacterial infections.

But the team of researchers says it was not clear whether these factors were also linked to an increased risk of developing Covid-19.