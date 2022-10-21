After Williams, who released an advertising livery for the Austin weekend, Haas also wanted to pay homage to the Texan public. Who better than the team based in the United States could take to the track with strong references to the stars and stripes flag: elements that will be on the track, both on the car and on the drivers’ suits.

Here, in fact, are the suits with which Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen and – in tonight’s PL1 – Antonio Giovinazzi will face the curves of COTA.

The stars will also be present on the sides and on the rollbar of the car, as can be seen from this tweet.